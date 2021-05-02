First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $42.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $672,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

