First Quadrant L P CA Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day moving average is $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

