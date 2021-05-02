First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

