First Quadrant L P CA Trims Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.