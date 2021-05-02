First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.