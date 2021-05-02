First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $68.80 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at $74,399.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

