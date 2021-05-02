First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

FSLR traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. 8,849,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. First Solar has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

