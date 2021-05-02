First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $24.73 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

