First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 1,308.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTXG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 2,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

