FirstService (TSE:FSV) Given New C$235.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$235.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

FSV opened at C$199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$106.90 and a 1-year high of C$219.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

