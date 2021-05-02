Fiserv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FISV)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,729 call options.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $113.53. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit