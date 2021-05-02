Fiserv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,729 call options.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $113.53. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

