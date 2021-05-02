Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $131,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 124,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

