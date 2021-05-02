Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $117,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,837,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

