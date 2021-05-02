Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,421,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $203,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 466,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.