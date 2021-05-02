Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.25.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.