Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

