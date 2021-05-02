Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 42.0% in April

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFO stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit