Flixxo Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $22,369.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

