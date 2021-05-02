Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, its earnings estimates for 2021 have been trending downward over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concerns over the stock’s growth potential. The downside was primarily caused by lower volumes in Energy & Chemicals and Mining & Industrial projects due to the pandemic. Although the company intends to drive growth across portfolios by expanding markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, the pandemic continues to impact the business, as clients are deferring capital investment decisions and the pandemic has slowed down its ability to fully staff and execute projects. Furthermore, a lower-than-expected 2021 earnings guidance and a drop in new awards for 2020 are headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

