Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £159.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £159.70 ($208.65) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £162.13 ($211.83).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON:FLTR opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.70.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.