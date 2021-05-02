FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in FMC were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

