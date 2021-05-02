Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

