Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.