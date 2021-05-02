Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit