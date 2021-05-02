Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.14.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.