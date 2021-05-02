Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

TSE:FVI opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

