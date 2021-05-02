Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.06.

FVI stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

