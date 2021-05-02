Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $125.00. The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.16, with a volume of 4929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

