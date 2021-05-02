Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $356.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the highest is $361.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. 238,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $93.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

