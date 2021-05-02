Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,525,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

