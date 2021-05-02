Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in FOX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

