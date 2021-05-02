freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.0 days.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

