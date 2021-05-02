freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €20.25 ($23.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.13. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

