Freicoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $303.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $303.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

