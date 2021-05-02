Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €50.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.07. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.