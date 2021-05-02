Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00005126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $2.18 million and $5.81 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00281867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01128362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00743991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,846.34 or 1.00082101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

