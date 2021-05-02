Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $58.00 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

