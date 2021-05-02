FY2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GIB)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.07 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Earnings History and Estimates for CGI Group (TSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit