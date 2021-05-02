FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lowered by G.Research

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average is $213.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

