FY2021 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HSTM stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 62,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

