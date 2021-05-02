FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

