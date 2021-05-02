FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

