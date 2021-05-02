FY2025 EPS Estimates for Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Astellas Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ALPMY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

