Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
