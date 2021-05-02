Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $125.60 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $125.60 million and $7.35 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00856677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.26 or 0.08663006 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

