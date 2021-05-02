Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $125.60 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00856677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.26 or 0.08663006 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

