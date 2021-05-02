Gems (GEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,507.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Gems has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $559,516.51 and $4,507.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

