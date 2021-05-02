General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 27,719 shares.The stock last traded at $42.41 and had previously closed at $42.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth $976,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

