General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 297.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $57.22 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

