Genesis Shards Trading Up 117.9% Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $3.91 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 117.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

