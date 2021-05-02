GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GNMK stock remained flat at $$24.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $398,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,062,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.