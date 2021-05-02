Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

